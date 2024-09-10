Back to top

Image: Bigstock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, MAX crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

MAX has rallied 19.8% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests MAX could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider MAX's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 3 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on MAX for more gains in the near future.


