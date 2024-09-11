We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $1.70, indicating no change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 4.76% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 60% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $214.95 million, indicating a 21.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.12 per share and a revenue of $901.71 million, indicating changes of +63.64% and +14.29%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 168, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
