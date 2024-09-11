Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cantaloupe (CTLP) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Cantaloupe (CTLP - Free Report) reported revenue of $72.66 million, up 13.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76.14 million, representing a surprise of -4.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -40.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cantaloupe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Margin - Equipment sales

    : 7.2% versus 6.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Gross Margin - Subscription and transaction fees

    : 40.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 43.5%.

  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees

    : $61.13 million compared to the $63.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Equipment sales

    : $11.53 million compared to the $12.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.

  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees- Transaction fees

    : $41.20 million compared to the $42.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.

  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees- Subscription fees

    : $19.90 million versus $20.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cantaloupe here>>>

Shares of Cantaloupe have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise