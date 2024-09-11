We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lennar (LEN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
Lennar (LEN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $180.23, indicating a +0.02% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.
Shares of the homebuilder have appreciated by 7.3% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.
The upcoming earnings release of Lennar will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on September 19, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.62, marking a 7.42% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.29 billion, reflecting a 6.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
LEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.16 per share and revenue of $35.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.63% and +4.41%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lennar. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Lennar holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Lennar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.53.
Also, we should mention that LEN has a PEG ratio of 1.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.