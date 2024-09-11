Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Barnes Group Inc. (B - Free Report) is an engineering solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD - Free Report) is a medical technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Cochlear Limited (CHEOY - Free Report) is a company that provides implantable hearing solutions.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


