Equinor Discovers New Gas in Norwegian Waters With Transocean Rig

Equinor ASA ( EQNR Quick Quote EQNR - Free Report) , the Norwegian state-owned energy powerhouse, has made a significant gas and condensate discovery in the Norwegian Sea. This new find was achieved using Transocean Ltd’s ( RIG Quick Quote RIG - Free Report) semi-submersible rig, Spitsbergen, in production license 199 in the Haltenbanken Vest Unit. The discovery has not only strengthened Equinor’s role in hydrocarbon exploration but also reinforced Norway’s standing as a major gas producer. EQNR’s Discovery: A Boost for Norwegian Gas Reserves
Equinor, along with its partners, has successfully drilled well 6406/2-L-2 H to a measured depth of 6,075 meters below sea level. This well, located 260 kilometers southwest of Bronnoysund, revealed a gas/condensate column approximately 30 meters thick in the Tilje Formation, known for moderate to good reservoir properties. This discovery, however, was not formation-tested, leaving room for further analysis.
The initial estimates place the recoverable oil equivalent at 2-4 million standard cubic meters, which is a substantial find for the region. This discovery is particularly promising as Equinor is already considering tying the discovery to the infrastructure (under development) for Lavrans, part of the Kristin field.
Equinor and Partners Strengthen NCS Exploration
Equinor owns 52% of the discovery, working in partnership with Petoro (27%), Vår Energi (15%) and TotalEnergies EP Norge (6%). The drilling was conducted using the Transocean Spitsbergen rig, which is capable of conducting high-pressure and high-temperature operations. Following this, the rig will proceed to drill a production well 6406/2-L-2 AY1H in the same location.
Transocean, which has been a crucial partner in this operation,
recently secured a contract extension with Equinor, ensuring the rig’s operation through March 2026 at a day rate of $483,000. This partnership highlights the strong demand for advanced rigs in Norwegian waters, as Equinor continues to tap into untouched gas reserves. EQNR’s Commitment to Norwegian Energy Expansion
Equinor's discovery aligns with its broader strategy to maintain robust hydrocarbon production in Norway. The company, along with 20 other firms, is actively participating in Norway’s 2024 APA licensing round, aiming to further expand production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (“NCS”).
The success of the Spitsbergen rig, combined with Equinor’s leadership in hydrocarbon exploration, highlights the ongoing importance of Norwegian gas in Europe’s energy landscape, especially as energy security concerns rise across the region.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
EQNR and RIG currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.
Investors interested in the
energy sector may look at a couple of better-ranked stocks like MPLX LP ( MPLX Quick Quote MPLX - Free Report) and Core Laboratories Inc. ( CLB Quick Quote CLB - Free Report) . While MPLX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Core Laboratoriescarries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
MPLX derives stable fee-based revenues from long-term contracts, with minimal exposure to commodity-price fluctuations. The partnership’s robust capital expenditure forecast for 2024, along with significant expansion initiatives, underscores its commitment to sustainable growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPLX’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $4.29. The company has a Value Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.
Core Laboratories, an oilfield services company, has a deep portfolio of sophisticated, proprietary products and services that positions it to take advantage of the growing maturity in the global hydrocarbon reserve base. CLB’s expanding international upstream projects indicate a positive trajectory for revenues and profitability, especially as oil demand continues to rise globally.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLB’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $0.95. The company has a Value Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.
Image: Bigstock
