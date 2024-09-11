GTES Enhances Data Center Solutions With New Cooling Hose

Gates Industrial Corporation plc ( GTES Quick Quote GTES - Free Report) is expanding its data center cooling solutions with the launch of the new Data Master Cooling Hose. This innovative product enhances performance and cleanliness in high-performance computing environments. Developed through Gates' Eco-Innovation process, this new fluid conveyance solution marks a deeper move into the fast-growing data center liquid cooling sector, driven by the increasing demands of compute-intensive technologies like Artificial Intelligence. This innovative addition to Gates' fluid conveyance portfolio offers enhanced flexibility and compact design. This development facilitates easier assembly, routing and handling in the footprint-constrained data center market. The growing demand for high-performance data centers has increased the need for reliable liquid cooling solutions. Gates' new Data Master Data Center Cooling Hose addresses this requirement with advancements in materials science thermal management and fluid conveyance. As a member of the Open Compute Project, GTES continues to adapt to evolving data center requirements and invest in innovative technologies. This strategic focus aims to enhance GTES's offerings in the data center market and potentially support its growth. GTES’ Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this global manufacturer of innovative, highly-engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions have increased 39.4% in the past year compared with the Zacks
Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 32% growth. Earnings estimate for 2024 moved north to $1.32 per share from $1.30 in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism for its growth potential. The company is benefiting from restructuring and other strategic initiatives and a diversified product portfolio. Also, the emphasis on product innovation and replacement channel customers bode well.
During the second quarter of 2024, the company secured an agreement to extend its partnership with a major national replacement channel partner. This new agreement is expected to ramp up early next year, broadening the company’s market reach for mission-critical products. The expanded partnership aims to drive product conversions and strengthen the firm's presence in a key U.S. geography.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
GTES carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Construction sector are: EMCOR Group, Inc. ( EME Quick Quote EME - Free Report) presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The consensus estimate for EME’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an improvement of 46.2% from the prior-year levels. Granite Construction, Inc. ( GVA Quick Quote GVA - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company, is the largest diversified infrastructure firm in the United States. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average. The consensus estimate for GVA’s 2024 EPS is expected to climb 66.9% year over year. The estimated figure moved up to $5.24 from $4.76 in the past 60 days. MasTec, Inc. ( MTZ Quick Quote MTZ - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average. The consensus estimate for MTZ’s 2024 EPS is expected to rise 53.3% year over year. The estimated figure moved up to $3.02 from $2.94 in the past 60 days.
Image: Bigstock
GTES Enhances Data Center Solutions With New Cooling Hose
Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES - Free Report) is expanding its data center cooling solutions with the launch of the new Data Master Cooling Hose. This innovative product enhances performance and cleanliness in high-performance computing environments.
Developed through Gates' Eco-Innovation process, this new fluid conveyance solution marks a deeper move into the fast-growing data center liquid cooling sector, driven by the increasing demands of compute-intensive technologies like Artificial Intelligence.
This innovative addition to Gates' fluid conveyance portfolio offers enhanced flexibility and compact design. This development facilitates easier assembly, routing and handling in the footprint-constrained data center market. The growing demand for high-performance data centers has increased the need for reliable liquid cooling solutions. Gates' new Data Master Data Center Cooling Hose addresses this requirement with advancements in materials science thermal management and fluid conveyance.
As a member of the Open Compute Project, GTES continues to adapt to evolving data center requirements and invest in innovative technologies. This strategic focus aims to enhance GTES's offerings in the data center market and potentially support its growth.
GTES’ Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this global manufacturer of innovative, highly-engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions have increased 39.4% in the past year compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 32% growth. Earnings estimate for 2024 moved north to $1.32 per share from $1.30 in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism for its growth potential.
The company is benefiting from restructuring and other strategic initiatives and a diversified product portfolio. Also, the emphasis on product innovation and replacement channel customers bode well.
During the second quarter of 2024, the company secured an agreement to extend its partnership with a major national replacement channel partner. This new agreement is expected to ramp up early next year, broadening the company’s market reach for mission-critical products. The expanded partnership aims to drive product conversions and strengthen the firm's presence in a key U.S. geography.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
GTES carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Construction sector are:
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The consensus estimate for EME’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an improvement of 46.2% from the prior-year levels.
Granite Construction, Inc. (GVA - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company, is the largest diversified infrastructure firm in the United States. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average.
The consensus estimate for GVA’s 2024 EPS is expected to climb 66.9% year over year. The estimated figure moved up to $5.24 from $4.76 in the past 60 days.
MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average.
The consensus estimate for MTZ’s 2024 EPS is expected to rise 53.3% year over year. The estimated figure moved up to $3.02 from $2.94 in the past 60 days.