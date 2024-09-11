We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Harmony Gold Mining's Earnings and Revenues Increase in FY24
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY - Free Report) logged adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share in the fiscal 2024 (ended June 30, 2024), up 120% from adjusted earnings of 45 cents recorded a year ago.
In the fiscal 2024, revenues rose 18% year over year to $3,282 million. Average gold prices received for the fiscal increased 11% year over year to $1,999 per ounce (oz).
Harmony Gold’s Production Rises and Costs Decline
Gold production was 1,561,815 oz for fiscal 2024, up around 6% year over year.
Cash operating costs per oz fell 2% year over year to $1,262. All-in-sustaining costs fell 4% year over year to $1,500 per oz.
HMY’s Financial Overview
As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents rallied around 70% year over year to $258 million.
Operating free cash flow surged 101% year over year to $681 million in the fiscal 2024.
Long-term debt was $98 million at the end of the fiscal 2024, down around 67% year over year.
HMY’s Outlook Reflects Higher Capex
Harmony Gold expects to produce 1.4-1.5 million oz of gold in fiscal 2025.
The company’s guidance reflects the higher capital expenditure required to continue production and its growth plans. Capital expenditures for the fiscal 2025 are projected to increase to $592 million as a result of HMY’s investment in major high-grade and surface retreatment projects.
HMY Stock’s Price Performance
Shares of Harmony Gold have surged 108.8% in the past year against a 33.4% rise in the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
HMY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
HMY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
