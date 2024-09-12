We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cava Group (CAVA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) closed at $121.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.17%.
Heading into today, shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain had gained 26.76% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Cava Group will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying an 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $233.7 million, indicating a 33.12% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $938.54 million, indicating changes of +104.76% and +28.8%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cava Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 23.65% increase. Cava Group presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Cava Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 281.24. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.89 for its industry.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 149, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.