3 MFS Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Consistent Returns
Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $638.6 billion in assets under management as of Aug. 31, 2024. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.
MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Mexico City, Toronto, London, Sydney, Luxembourg and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 2000 worldwide, catering to clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds, viz., MFS Blended Research Core Equity (MUEVX - Free Report) , MFS Growth (MFEIX - Free Report) and MFS Blended Research Value Equity (BRUNX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.
MFS Blended Research Core Equity fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities. MUEVX advisors generally invest in securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuer.
MFS Blended Research Core Equity has three-year annualized returns of 11.7%. As of March 2024, MUEVX held 105 issues, with 7.3% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.
MFS Growth fund seeks long-term growth of capital. MFEIX invests most of its assets in common stocks and related securities such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and depositary receipts for securities of emerging growth companies.
MFS Growth fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.5%. Bradford Mak has been one of the fund managers of MFEIX since June 2021.
MFS Blended Research Value Equity invests most of its net assets in equity securities, which include common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company. BRUNX advisors may also invest in issues of foreign companies.
MFS Blended Research Value Equity has three-year annualized returns of 9.4%. BRUNX has an expense ratio of 0.42%.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.
