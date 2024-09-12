See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Janus Henderson Global Life Science T(JAGLX - Free Report) : 0.9% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JAGLX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy. JAGLX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.14%.
Principal Capital Appreciation R4(PCAPX - Free Report) : 0.81% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. PCAPX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. PCAPX, with annual returns of 14.87% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Vanguard Selected Value Fund(VASVX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VASVX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. VASVX has an expense ratio of 0.43%, management fee of 0.42%, and annual returns of 13.03% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.