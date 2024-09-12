Back to top

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, OPRA crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for OPRA

Shares of OPRA have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 14.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that OPRA could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider OPRA's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting OPRA on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


