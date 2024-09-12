Back to top

Lovesac (LOVE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lovesac (LOVE - Free Report) reported $156.59 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. EPS of -$0.38 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154.01 million, representing a surprise of +1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lovesac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Showroom Count: 254 compared to the 256 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Other: $13.50 million compared to the $14.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Internet: $44.30 million compared to the $39.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Showrooms: $98.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
Shares of Lovesac have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

