Invesco's August AUM Balance Rises on Favorable Markets, Inflows
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for August 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.75 trillion represented a 1.1% increase from the previous month.
IVZ reported net long-term inflows of $2.4 billion in August. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $0.9 billion, while money market net outflows totaled $6.4 billion.
Invesco’s AUM was favorably impacted by solid market returns, which boosted its AUM by $16 billion. Further, FX boosted the AUM balance by $7.3 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Aug. 31 was $1.73 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $1 trillion.
IVZ’s Performance Breakdown by Asset Class
At the end of August, IVZ’s AUM under ETFs & Index Strategies was $444.2 billion, rising 2.9% from the previous month. The Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $284.6 billion grew 2.1% sequentially.
Invesco’s Fundamental Equities AUM for August was $275.2 billion, up 1.1% from July 2024-end. Private Markets AUM rose marginally to $129.6 billion, while the APAC Managed AUM fell slightly to $113.8 billion.
AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $62.8 billion, which rose 2.1% from the previous month’s end. Global Liquidity AUM was $159.5 billion, down 4% sequentially. Lastly, QQQs AUM was $285 billion, which increased 1.2%.
Our Take on Invesco
Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in asset flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Yet, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, global presence and a solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding the company’s financials.
In the past three months, shares of IVZ have rallied 6.5%, outperforming the industry’s appreciation of 3.8%.
At present, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $88.1 billion as of Aug. 31, 2024. This reflected a rise of 4.1% from the prior month's level.
The increase in CNS’ AUM balance was driven by the market appreciation of $3.7 billion and net inflows of $8 billion, partially offset by distributions of $152 million.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary month-end AUM of $1.68 trillion as of Aug. 31, 2024. This marked a 1.1% rise from the prior month.
The increase in BEN’s AUM balance reflected the impact of favorable markets, which was partially offset by long-term net outflows.