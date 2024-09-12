Avanos Medical Stock May Gain From Brand Partnership With NFL

Avanos Medical’s ( AVNS Quick Quote AVNS - Free Report) state-of-the-art recovery system brand, GAME READY, recently announced a new partnership with NFL defensive end and San Francisco 49ers star, Nick Bosa. As part of this partnership, GAME READY has been named the Official Recovery Partner of Nick Bosa. This collaboration is a paid partnership between Avanos Medical and Nick Bosa.
Avanos Medical’s GAME READY provides innovative, multi-modality recovery systems for injury treatment and physical therapy. The brand’s products are used by thousands of professional athletes, military personnel, and healthcare providers worldwide, helping them recover faster and perform at their best.
AVNS’s brand partnership with NFL defensive end and Nick Bosa is likely to boost the marketing of the brand’s products and further generate additional revenues. This deal can help raise AVNS’ share price as well.
More on the AVNS’s GAME READY Partnership
Nick Bosa, who is known for his unwavering dedication to top performance and drive on the field, will include GAME READY's cutting-edge recovery systems in his training and recuperation schedule. Professional athletes all over the world have long relied on GAME READY's cutting-edge cold and compression therapy technology, and this collaboration demonstrates the brand's commitment to enhancing elite performance with cutting-edge recovery solutions.
As part of this collaboration, Nick Bosa will be making appearances, co-creating content, and promoting products, all of which will support GAME READY's mission to assist athletes in reaching their recovery objectives. The partnership can be witnessed on multiple media channels, highlighting the importance of effective recovery for better sports performance.
Favorable Industry Prospects for AVNS
Per a report by Grand View Research, the global compression therapy market size was estimated to be $4.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030.
Given the market potential, AVNS’s GAME READY partnership with Nick Bosa is likely to provide a marketing boost to the company’s product and ultimately boost AVNS’s business.
AVNS’s Price Performance
In the past six months, AVNS shares have gained 19.2% compared with the
industry's growth of 0.4%. The S&P 500 has gained 7.5% in the same time frame.
Currently, AVNS has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Universal Health Service ( UHS Quick Quote UHS - Free Report) , Quest Diagnostics ( DGX Quick Quote DGX - Free Report) and ABM Industries ( ABM Quick Quote ABM - Free Report) . While Universal Health Service sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics and ABM Industries presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Universal Health Service has an estimated long-term growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 14.58%.
Universal Health Service has gained 56.1% so far this year compared with the
industry's 48.1% rise.
Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.20%. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.31%.
Quest Diagnostics shares have gained 13.9% so far this year compared with the
industry’s 17.9% rise.
ABM Industries’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.34%.
ABM's shares have risen 27.4% so far this year compared with the
industry’s 17% growth.
