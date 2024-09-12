Accenture Ventures Adds EMTECH to its Investment Portfolio

Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) , on Tuesday, announced that it has made a strategic investment in EMTECH through Accenture Ventures.

Founded in 2019, EMTECH is a leading financial technology company that provides software-as-a-service platforms to central banks. Financial terms of the investment were kept under wraps.

The investment is aimed at helping EMTECH improve the financial and technology infrastructure of central banks and prepare them for regulating and overseeing fintechs in a rapidly evolving digital economy. Accenture will incorporate EMTECH’s solutions for digital cash, regulatory sandboxes and compliance into the company’s core banking transformation services.

Oliver Reppel, a managing director in Accenture’s Banking practice, said, "Our investment in EMTECH will enable Accenture to help central banks modernize their payments systems, enhance their supervisory capabilities and develop the critical infrastructure needed for tokenization and central bank digital currency."

EMTECH is now a participant in Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program aimed at providing emerging technology startups access to Accenture’s technological and domain expertise and enterprise clients.

We view these investments as integral to Accenture's broader growth strategy, which emphasizes delivering comprehensive value through technology. By focusing on building a digital core with cloud, data, and AI technologies and investing in talent, Accenture is well-positioned for long-term success.

Accenture shares have gained 24% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 13.5% growth and the 0.6% rise of the S&P 500 composite index.

