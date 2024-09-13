We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MIND Technology Q2 Loss Narrows Y/Y, Seamap Demand Drives Growth
In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND - Free Report) incurred a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $0.1 million, translating to a loss of 11 cents per share. This figure is narrower than the previous year's loss of $2.4 million, or $1.74 per share.
Revenues from continuing operations demonstrated significant growth, rising to approximately $10 million, up from $7.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This revenue increase is a testament to the company's enhanced operational efficiencies and strategic realignments.
Management highlighted several strategic moves, including the sale of Klein and various cost containment efforts, which have significantly bolstered financial outcomes. The second quarter of fiscal 2025 marks a pivotal period of recovery and growth for MIND Technology, highlighted by improved financial metrics and strategic operational enhancements.
MIND Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
MIND Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MIND Technology, Inc. Quote
Financial Performance
The quarter's financials reflect considerable improvements, with operating income swinging from a loss of $0.8 million in the prior-year quarter to a gain of $1.4 million.
Adjusted EBITDA also rose sharply to about $1.8 million, reversing a loss of $0.1 million from the same quarter last year. These gains underline the effective cost management and operational optimizations that have been central to the company's turnaround strategy.
The reported backlog for the Seamap segment was $26.2 million as of July 31, 2024, a substantial increase from $17 million a year earlier, indicating robust demand and a strong market presence.
Balance Sheet Update (As of July 31, 2024)
MIND Technology reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $1.9 million, a decrease from $5.3 million at the end of the previous fiscal year.
Total assets rose to $37.8 million as of July 31, 2024, up from $33.5 million as of Jan. 31, 2024.
Operating lease liabilities, non-current, increased slightly to $1 million, compared to $0.6 million.
Stockholders' equity also saw a positive shift, amounting to $24.5 million, up from $22.6 million.
Cash Flows
Net cash used in operating activities amounted to $3.7 million for the six months ended July 31, 2024, while the metric came in at $3.5 million in the same period last year.
Management Guidance
The management team projects a positive trajectory for fiscal 2025, expecting year-over-year revenue growth, improved adjusted EBITDA, and overall profitability, supported by a solid pipeline of impending orders and ongoing negotiations for new contracts.
Other Developments
An important corporate development in the quarter was the conversion of preferred stock to common stock. This move is part of broader efforts to simplify the company's capital structure, aimed at enhancing operational flexibility and potentially increasing shareholder value.