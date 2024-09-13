We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Vistra Corp. (VST) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $80.47, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.75% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1%.
The the stock of company has risen by 1.02% in the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Vistra Corp. to post earnings of $1.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.6%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.04 billion, reflecting a 23.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.86 per share and a revenue of $16.14 billion, signifying shifts of +35.38% and +9.24%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Vistra Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Vistra Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.47. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.94 of its industry.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
