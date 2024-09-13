We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Canada Goose (GOOS) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
Canada Goose (GOOS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.35, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the high-end coat maker had lost 0.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Canada Goose will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.06, signifying a 150% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $188 million, down 10.28% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.83 per share and a revenue of $971.12 million, indicating changes of +13.7% and -1.54%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Canada Goose presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Canada Goose is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.05, which means Canada Goose is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that GOOS has a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 1.79 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.