IPower Inc. (IPW) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, iPower Inc. (IPW - Free Report) closed at $1.29, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1%.
The company's stock has dropped by 5.07% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of iPower Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on September 19, 2024. On that day, iPower Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 110%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.3 million, down 8.97% from the prior-year quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for iPower Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, iPower Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, iPower Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.11.
The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.