Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Wells Fargo Diversified Capital Builder A(EKBAX - Free Report) : 1.1% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. EKBAX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. EKBAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.12%.
Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS IA(HIADX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.66%. Management fee: 0.63%. HIADX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.57% over the last five years.
John Hancock Disciplined Value I(JVLIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JVLIX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. JVLIX has an expense ratio of 0.77%, management fee of 0.61%, and annual returns of 12.05% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.