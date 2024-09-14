We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carvana (CVNA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $141.90, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.28% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Carvana in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.22, showcasing a 4.35% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.38 billion, up 22.01% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $13.12 billion, indicating changes of -34.67% and +21.85%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carvana. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 164.52% increase. Currently, Carvana is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Carvana's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 286.78. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.59.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
