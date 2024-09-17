We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain JetBlue Airways Stock Now
JetBlue Airways’ (JBLU - Free Report) proactive efforts to expand its network are commendable. The company’s bottom line is bolstered by its robust cost-cutting initiatives. However, weak liquidity is a major headwind.
Factors Favoring JBLU
JetBlue Airways’ commitment to enhance both domestic and international connectivity is encouraging. The airline is all set to add 20 percent more seats in New England this winter and launch service for the first time from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, NH.
JetBlue is advancing its cost-saving programs, boosting the company’s bottom line. The structural cost program saved an additional $45 million in the second quarter of 2024, bringing the total to $145 million. The fleet modernization has saved costs worth $83 million. In line with its cost-cutting efforts, JBLU reached agreements to defer roughly $3 billion of capital expenditure to 2030 and beyond.
Shares of JetBlue Airways have rallied 6.8% over the past 90 days compared with its industry’s 4.6% growth.
JetBlue Airways: Risks to Watch
JetBlue Airways is grappling with weak liquidity. The company exited the second quarter of 2024 with a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 0.54. A current ratio of less than 1 is not desirable as it indicates that the company does not have enough cash to meet its short-term debt obligations.
In the second quarter of 2024, interest expenses rose 33.2% year over year. The company’s high debt levels are concerning.
Long-term Debt to Capitalization
Zacks Rank
JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
