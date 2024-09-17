We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Buy These 3 Dimensional Mutual Funds to Strengthen Your Portfolio
Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1600, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 15 offices in nine countries, including the United States.
It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. As of Mar 31, 2024, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $719 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 43 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds, namely DFA US Large Company (DFUSX - Free Report) , DFA US Core Equity (DFEOX - Free Report) and DFA Global Equity (DGEIX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
DFA US Large Company invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities that are part of the S&P 500 Index in almost the same proportion that they are represented in the index. DFUSX also purchases and sells futures contracts and options on futures contracts for U.S. equity securities to adjust its exposure.
DFA US Large Company has three-year annualized returns of 9.3%. As of April 2024, DFUSX held 50 issues with 42.5% invested in Total Other Equities.
DFA US Core Equity invests in companies of all sizes with a focus on small-cap companies, lower relative prices and higher profitability companies compared to their representation in the U.S. Universe. Per DFEOX advisors, the U.S. Universe is a market-cap-weighted set of U.S.-based companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States.
DFA US Core Equity has three-year annualized returns of 9%. DFEOX has an expense ratio of 0.15%.
DFA Global Equity allocates its net assets to an underlying fund that invests in equity securities of large, medium, or small-cap domestic and foreign companies. DGEIX also invests in emerging markets stocks, as well as real estate securities.
DFA Global Equity has three-year annualized returns of 6.9%. Ashish P. Bhagwanjee has been one of the fund managers of DGEIX since 2021.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.
