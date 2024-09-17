See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
CONMED Corporation (CNMD) - free report >>
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
CONMED Corporation (CNMD) - free report >>
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 17th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF - Free Report) is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Beazer Homes USA (BZH - Free Report) designs, builds and sells single family homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.
CONMED (CNMD - Free Report) is a major medical products manufacturer specializing in surgical instruments and devices for minimally invasive procedures and monitoring. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.