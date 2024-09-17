Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF - Free Report) is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA (BZH - Free Report) designs, builds and sells single family homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.

CONMED (CNMD - Free Report) is a major medical products manufacturer specializing in surgical instruments and devices for minimally invasive procedures and monitoring. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

auto-tires-trucks construction medical-devices