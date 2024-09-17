Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Read MoreHide Full Article

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Brandes Global Equity I

(BGVIX - Free Report) has a 1% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. BGVIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 13.06% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Retirement

(TRGIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.65%. Management fee: 0.4%. TRGIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.91% over the last five years.

Deutsche Core Equity Fund Institutional

(SUWIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.56%. Management fee: 0.35%. Five year annual return: 14.9%. SUWIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nuveen Core Equity Retire (TRGIX) - free report >>

DWS Core Equity Inst (SUWIX) - free report >>

Brandes Global Equity I (BGVIX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings