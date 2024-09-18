See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) and Iamgold (IAG) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks
As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan this week he mines a golden idea. This time he highlights two gold stocks as we head into a rate cut cycle.
Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports the growth divergence that Brian loves to see with an A for Growth and an F for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. When Brian sees that he knows he is on the right path as growth investors and value investors are looking for different ends of the spectrum.
History shows that gold and gold stocks tend to outperform the market a year after a rate cut cycle begins. For this reason Brian has highlighted these two gold stocks the day before the next rate cut cycle starts.
In the video Brian explains why he believes the stock could continue higher to the $45 level over the next few months.
Next up is Iamgold (IAG - Free Report) Which is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) but doesn’t show the solid divergence in growth style scores that IDR has. Iamgold (IAG - Free Report) has a B for Value and a C for Growth, but Brian wanted to keep it all about the highest Zacks Rank stocks.
Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.
There is a lot of talk about gold these days, so that puts these stocks in the public eye. That makes these two stocks worth of being on your aggressive growth radar screen.