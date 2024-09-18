We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BP (BP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with BP (BP - Free Report) standing at $32.55, reflecting a +0.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.
The oil and gas company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.39% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, BP is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $66.8 billion, up 23.67% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $229.67 billion, which would represent changes of -17.15% and +7.81%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.29% decrease. Right now, BP possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note BP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.8.
One should further note that BP currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.