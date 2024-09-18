Back to top

Sunrun (RUN) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, RUN broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

RUN has rallied 6.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests RUN could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at RUN's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 10 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting RUN on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


