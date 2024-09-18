We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CRA International (CRAI) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average
CRA International (CRAI - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, CRAI broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 50-day simple moving average is one of three major moving averages used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for a wide range of securities. But the 50-day is considered to be more important because it's the first marker of an up or down trend.
CRAI has rallied 5% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests CRAI could be on the verge of another move higher.
Once investors consider CRAI's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 4 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.
Investors may want to watch CRAI for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.