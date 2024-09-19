We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) closed at $16.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.49% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.31%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 15.64% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.
The upcoming earnings release of ACM Research, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $191.95 million, up 13.87% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.63 per share and a revenue of $726.59 million, indicating changes of 0% and +30.28%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ACM Research, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. ACM Research, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.29, so one might conclude that ACM Research, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.