CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $49.59, indicating a -0.56% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.31%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.57%.
The upcoming earnings release of CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$1.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.84%.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.58 per share and revenue of $64.2 million, which would represent changes of -187.63% and -82.7%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.62% upward. At present, CRISPR Therapeutics AG boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.