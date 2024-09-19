We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enviri (NVRI) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Enviri (NVRI - Free Report) ending at $10.33, denoting a -0.29% adjustment from its last day's close. This change traded in line with S&P 500. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.31%.
The industrial services company's stock has dropped by 8.24% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 4.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enviri in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.05, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $612.1 million, showing a 16.68% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and a revenue of $2.43 billion, representing changes of +83.33% and +17.44%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enviri. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Enviri is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 204, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.