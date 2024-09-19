Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AZUL (AZUL - Free Report) is one of the largest airlines in Brazil in terms of departures and destinations covered, offering flights to every region in Brazil. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Arch Resources (ARCH - Free Report) is one of the largest coal producers in the United States, operating nine mines across the major coal basins of the country. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 19.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Ambac (AMBC - Free Report) is a holding company which provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.

