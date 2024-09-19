See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) - free report >>
Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) - free report >>
Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 19th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AZUL (AZUL - Free Report) is one of the largest airlines in Brazil in terms of departures and destinations covered, offering flights to every region in Brazil. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.0% downward over the last 60 days.
Arch Resources (ARCH - Free Report) is one of the largest coal producers in the United States, operating nine mines across the major coal basins of the country. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 19.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Ambac (AMBC - Free Report) is a holding company which provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.