3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund

(PRWCX - Free Report) has a 0.7% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. PRWCX is categorized as an All Cap Value fund, and like the name suggests, invests across the cap spectrum in small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. With yearly returns of 11.44% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

State Farm Growth Fund

(STFGX - Free Report) : 0.12% expense ratio and 0.1% management fee. STFGX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. STFGX, with annual returns of 15.22% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Victory RS Global Growth A

(RSGGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RSGGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. RSGGX has an expense ratio of 0.85%, management fee of 0.6%, and annual returns of 14.14% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


