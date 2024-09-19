We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Progress Software (PRGS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Progress Software (PRGS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $175.75 million, indicating no change compared to the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Progress Software metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services' should come in at $18.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Maintenance' to reach $103.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Maintenance and services' at $122.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Software licenses' should arrive at $54.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Progress Software here>>>
Progress Software shares have witnessed a change of +0.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PRGS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>