Compared to Estimates, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2024, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL - Free Report) reported revenue of $894.39 million, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $898.79 million, representing a surprise of -0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cracker Barrel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable-store sales - Restaurant - YoY change: 0.4% compared to the 1.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable-store sales - Retail - YoY change: -4.2% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Company-Owned Units - Cracker Barrel: 658 versus 658 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Retail: $162.73 million compared to the $167.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Restaurant: $713.02 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $731.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cracker Barrel here>>>

Shares of Cracker Barrel have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

