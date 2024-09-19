Johnson Controls' Metasys Update Enhances Energy Management

Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI Quick Quote JCI - Free Report) recently unveiled an update to its Building Automation System ("BAS"), Metasys, which is a comprehensive suite of integrated systems and servers that ensures reliable, coordinated control over building energy management. The latest version of the BAS is Metasys 14.0. Metasys 14.0 features advanced analytics tools that help enhance building efficiency with preconfigured energy dashboards, while a flat network architecture supports up to 800 IP devices across various protocols. The update also enhances system security with single sign-on capabilities and simplifies the user interface for quicker access to key data, reducing administrative burdens. Metasys 14.0 boosts the performance and sustainability of commercial buildings while improving the users' comfort, health and safety. This update enhances the existing Metasys platform by adding new features that help improve user experience, network efficiency, flexibility, energy management and security. With Metasys 14.0's advanced analytics tools, building managers can easily access energy usage data, thereby offering clarity to reach energy objectives and enhance heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance. The latest update highlights Johnson Controls' dedication to providing premium building automation systems for commercial buildings. JCI’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.
Clear Secure, Inc. ( YOU Quick Quote YOU - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here YOU delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 56.7%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clear Secure’s 2024 earnings has increased 18.4%. Allegion plc ( ALLE Quick Quote ALLE - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLE’s 2024 earnings has increased 2.4%. Brady Corporation ( BRC Quick Quote BRC - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. BRC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.6%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Brady’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 4.6%.
Image: Bigstock
Johnson Controls' Metasys Update Enhances Energy Management
Johnson Controls International plc (JCI - Free Report) recently unveiled an update to its Building Automation System ("BAS"), Metasys, which is a comprehensive suite of integrated systems and servers that ensures reliable, coordinated control over building energy management. The latest version of the BAS is Metasys 14.0.
Metasys 14.0 features advanced analytics tools that help enhance building efficiency with preconfigured energy dashboards, while a flat network architecture supports up to 800 IP devices across various protocols. The update also enhances system security with single sign-on capabilities and simplifies the user interface for quicker access to key data, reducing administrative burdens.
Metasys 14.0 boosts the performance and sustainability of commercial buildings while improving the users' comfort, health and safety. This update enhances the existing Metasys platform by adding new features that help improve user experience, network efficiency, flexibility, energy management and security.
With Metasys 14.0's advanced analytics tools, building managers can easily access energy usage data, thereby offering clarity to reach energy objectives and enhance heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance. The latest update highlights Johnson Controls' dedication to providing premium building automation systems for commercial buildings.
JCI’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance
Johnson Controls is thriving on the back of solid momentum in the Building Solutions North America segment, aided by an increase in demand for the HVAC platform. Strength in systems and service businesses is supporting the Building Solutions EMEA/LA segment. Investments in digital offerings, like the OpenBlue platform, are benefiting the company.
JCI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the year-to-date period, the company’s shares have gained 26.2% compared with the industry’s 21.4% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
It has been witnessing continued softness across its Building Solutions Asia Pacific segment owing to the challenging market condition in China. Escalating operating costs due to high material costs are likely to dent its bottom line.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.
Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
YOU delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 56.7%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clear Secure’s 2024 earnings has increased 18.4%.
Allegion plc (ALLE - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.3%.
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLE’s 2024 earnings has increased 2.4%.
Brady Corporation (BRC - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. BRC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.6%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Brady’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 4.6%.