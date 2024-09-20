We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) standing at $15.45, reflecting a +0.72% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.7% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.51%.
The company's stock has dropped by 12.99% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 6.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 580%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $157.52 million, indicating a 60.98% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.22 per share and a revenue of $652.57 million, representing changes of -229.41% and +68.4%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.92% downward. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.