CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $49.49, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.51%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 0.8% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$1.45, indicating a 2.84% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$5.58 per share and a revenue of $64.2 million, demonstrating changes of -187.63% and -82.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.62% higher. Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics AG possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
