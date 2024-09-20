Dropbox (DBX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Dropbox (
DBX Quick Quote DBX - Free Report) closed at $24.47, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.51%.
Shares of the online file-sharing company witnessed a gain of 0.66% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.45% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dropbox in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.52, signifying a 7.14% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $636.93 million, up 0.62% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.22 per share and a revenue of $2.54 billion, representing changes of +12.12% and +1.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dropbox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Dropbox is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Dropbox is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.44 of its industry.
One should further note that DBX currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.9. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.01.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 135, this industry ranks in the bottom 47% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
