Immersion (IMMR) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $8.89, indicating a +1.25% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the touch-based technology company had lost 11.31% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Immersion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.15, reflecting an 87.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.13 million, up 6.86% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.96 per share and a revenue of $116.8 million, signifying shifts of +88.46% and +244.35%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Immersion. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 27.27% increase. At present, Immersion boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Immersion is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.21, which means Immersion is trading at a discount to the group.
The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, placing it within the top 5% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.