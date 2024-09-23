Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 23, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) plummeted 15.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.82.    
  • Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NKE - Free Report) rose 6.8% after announcing former senior executive Elliott Hill will be its new CEO.
  • Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN - Free Report) plunged 14.5% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $861.5 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $892 million.
  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) fell 1.6% as the broader tech sector lagged.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NIKE, Inc. (NKE) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>

MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary semiconductor transportation