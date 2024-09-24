We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upland Software (UPLD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
In the latest market close, Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) reached $2.60, with a +1.17% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.15%.
Shares of the maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software have appreciated by 14.22% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Upland Software in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.17, signifying a 48.48% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $66.79 million, showing a 9.89% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.73 per share and a revenue of $274.83 million, demonstrating changes of -24.74% and -7.73%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upland Software should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Upland Software is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Upland Software is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.5. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.32 for its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.