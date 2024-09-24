We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $10.36, indicating a -1.24% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.15%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.94% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AGNC Investment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, down 23.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $419 million, up 890.57% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $798 million. These totals would mark changes of -19.16% and +424.39%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, AGNC Investment is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.97. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.04 for its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.