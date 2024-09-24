We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amkor Technology (AMKR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) closed at $31.02, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.
Shares of the chip packaging and test services provider witnessed a loss of 7.22% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.84 billion, up 0.78% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $6.51 billion, which would represent changes of +5.48% and +0.15%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Amkor Technology presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Amkor Technology is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.17. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.99.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 135, this industry ranks in the bottom 47% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.