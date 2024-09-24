Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #24 (Strong Sell) List today:

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO - Free Report) is a private equity firm. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 6.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) is a distributor of industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) is a home-builder that constructs single and multi-family homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.

