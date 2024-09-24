We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AutoZone (AZO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended August 2024, AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.21 billion, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $48.11, compared to $46.46 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $53.31, the EPS surprise was -9.75%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how AutoZone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Same store sales - Domestic - YoY change: 0.2% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Same Store Sales (Constant Currency): 1.3% versus 1.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Square footage - Total: 49,417 Ksq ft compared to the 49,231.6 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Auto-Zone Store: 7,353 compared to the 7,330 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Number of stores - Domestic: 6,432 versus 6,427 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Square footage per store: 6.72 million compared to the 6.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Sales- Auto Parts: $6.09 billion compared to the $6.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.
- Net Sales- All Other: $112.55 million compared to the $107.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.
- Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales: $1.66 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
Shares of AutoZone have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.