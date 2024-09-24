We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Donaldson Introduces Filtration Services for Life Sciences
Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI - Free Report) recently unveiled its filtration services in France, Germany and Austria. The company plans to expand its presence in the food and beverage markets through this move.
Donaldson’s filtration services will help manufacturers operate their filtration system, providing on-site help and customized solutions to achieve their sustainability, efficiency and effectiveness goals. DCI’s services include testing the integrity of sterile air and liquid filters, calibrating equipment, measuring compressed air quality and managing filters through exchange, maintenance and setup.
With the launch of filtration services for food and beverage in France, Germany and Austria, DCI’s customers will benefit from service teams that work closely with its network of more than 1,000 engineers, scientists and specialists worldwide. The new filtration services for the Life Sciences sector are based on a century of dependable service. The company had been planning to expand into the food and beverage markets in France, Germany and Austria, with goals for growth across Europe.
DCI’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance
DCI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). In the year-to-date period, the company’s shares have gained 11.1% compared with the industry’s 25.3% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Donaldson has been witnessing weakness in the on-road and off-road businesses. Lower levels of equipment production owing to softness in industrial markets, particularly in the United States and China, are affecting the on-road business. Weakness in agriculture markets and soft end-market demand in China have been impacting the off-road business. Also, challenged market conditions in dust collection and power generation verticals within the industrial filtration solutions business remain concerning.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.
Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTEK’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 0.8%.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. ATMU delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.4%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Atmus’ 2024 earnings has increased 3.1%.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. PH delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.6%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 1.3%.