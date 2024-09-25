Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Progress Software (PRGS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended August 2024, Progress Software (PRGS - Free Report) reported revenue of $178.69 million, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $175.75 million, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Progress Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Services: $17.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $103.09 million compared to the $103.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Maintenance and services: $120.84 million versus $122.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
  • Revenue- Software licenses: $57.85 million versus $54.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change.
Shares of Progress Software have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

